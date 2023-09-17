New Title Match Announced For AEW Wrestle Dream 2023

The card for the inaugural AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 pay-per-view continued to take shape this week.

On Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, it was announced that NJPW veteran and current Ring Of Honor Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata will be working the first-ever AEW Wrestle Dream show.

The Japanese wrestling star announced he will defend his ROH Pure Championship against Nick Wayne at the AEW Wrestle Dream pay-per-view, which takes place on October 1 from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Check out the segment from this week’s AEW Collision where the announcement was made below, and make sure to join us here on 10/1 for live AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 results coverage.