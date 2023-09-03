New Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Crowned At WWE Payback 2023

Your winners, and NEW Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions …
… THE JUDGMENT DAY!
Finn Balor and Damian Priest walked out of the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. on Saturday night as the new Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions.
The Judgment Day duo defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the Steel City Street Fight for the titles thanks to assists from JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.
Check out WWE’s coverage of the title change below.
How TERRIBLE of you, @FinnBalor!#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/rxvF19xmU6
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
THE TRASHMAN is here at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/P5vzt7sUEt
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
😲😲😲😲😲😲@FightOwensFight delivers the HITZ at #WWEPayback!!!@penguins pic.twitter.com/dhQ2S0SnTN
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE just sent @FightOwensFight through the barricade at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/B15k1cXN7C
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
ALL CHAMPIONS RISE in The Judgment Day!@RheaRipley_WWE @ArcherofInfamy @FinnBalor @DomMysterio35#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/fkY0wJ7QQq
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
THEY DIIIIIIIID IT!!!!@FinnBalor & @ArcherofInfamy bring the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to The Judgment Day following an incredible Steel City Street Fight at #WWEPayback!#AndNew pic.twitter.com/x7dmFeXDIz
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023