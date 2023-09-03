New Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Crowned At WWE Payback 2023

Your winners, and NEW Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions …

… THE JUDGMENT DAY!

Finn Balor and Damian Priest walked out of the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. on Saturday night as the new Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions.

The Judgment Day duo defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the Steel City Street Fight for the titles thanks to assists from JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

Check out WWE’s coverage of the title change below.