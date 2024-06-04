New WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland Title Match Announced

A new title match has been announced for the next WWE premium live event.

On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland was announced.

Chad Gable attacked Sami Zayn during an in-ring segment involving the duo and the rest of Alpha Academy, Otis, Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri.

After the segment wrapped up, WWE confirmed that Chad Gable will be the next challenger to Sami Zayn’s WWE Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland show at the OVO Hyrdo in Glasgow on June 15.

Make sure to join us here on 6/15 for live WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland results coverage.

GABLE VS. ZAYN AT CATC RAAAAAH#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/EsJa8fMrSa — s e t h (@futurafreesky) June 4, 2024