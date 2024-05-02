Next Week’s AEW Rampage To Air Immediately Following Collision

Next week’s episode of Rampage will air immediately following Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TBS due to the NBA Playoffs.

Rampage has been airing live on TNT on Saturdays, right after Collision for several consecutive weeks. This consistent scheduling change is a result of the NBA and NHL Playoff game coverage on TNT, but next week’s show will air on TBS instead of TNT.

There will be no episode of AEW Collision this week.