WWE star Nia Jax recently spoke with Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling on a number of topics including the latest accusations made against Vince McMahon and if it affects her in any way.

Jax said, “Oh, it doesn’t, you know, I’m all business. And, you know, this business is built on hard work and dedication, and that’s what every single wrestler in this room is doing right now, and so we just move forward. And it’s, you know, and we’re gonna put on an amazing show.”