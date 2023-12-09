Nia Jax On What Is Different About The WWE’s Women’s Division Right Now

(Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE star Nia Jax recently spoke with Mike Karolyi on a number of topics including the difference of the company’s women’s division right now compared to her first run.

Jax said, “When I first came in [to WWE], I was one of the bigger girls.” “I just had to face a lot of the smaller girls, and it was always such a big difference. Now, we have such an array of women — all different shapes and sizes — especially someone like Raquel Rodriguez who I faced a couple of weeks ago. We’re about the same size, and it’s really cool to show the fans what we can do — two, big, powerful women in the ring. That’s a cool thing that has developed over the last decade or so. I feel like everyone gets to see all kinds of differences, and be able to relate to everything in there.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

