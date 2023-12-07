Nia Jax Says She Is A Natural Heel: “Most People Don’t Like Me”

Nia Jax is a natural heel.

The WWE Superstar recently spoke with Mike Karolyi of Q1057 and 1035 in Albany, New York for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling veteran spoke about how her personality lends itself to her being a heel character in WWE.

“I think my personality is more heel,” Jax said. “I don’t really care if people like me or not, most people don’t like me, and that actually fuels my fire to go get in there and just really get them p***ed off even more.”

Jax continued, “It’s definitely fun being a heel, babyfaces –- meh, not for me. I’m not trying to get everybody to like me.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.