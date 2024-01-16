Nic Nemeth, Ospreay vs. Alexander II Set For TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

Nic Nemeth will break his silence this week.

Following his surprise debut at TNA Hard To Kill 2024 this past weekend at The Palms in Las Vegas, NV., former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, now working under his real name of Nic Nemeth, has been announced for this week’s post-PPV show.

“We’ll hear from Nic Nemeth THURSDAY at 8/7c on TNA iMPACT,” read the announcement released by TNA Wrestling today.

Previously announced for the 1/17 episode of iMPACT on AXS TV is Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander and Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz.