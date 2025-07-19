Nic Nemeth Shares Passionate Statement Ahead Of TNA Slammiversary

Former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth (formerly known as Dolph Ziggler) is set for a high-stakes return to the tag team spotlight as he teams with his brother Ryan Nemeth in a four-way tag team ladder match for the TNA World Tag Team Championships at the upcoming 2025 TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Ahead of the monumental event, Nemeth took to Twitter/X to reflect on what the weekend means for TNA Wrestling, emphasizing the significance of AJ Styles’ return and the unity within the promotion:

“This is a monumental weekend for TNA. Absolutely a team effort from those in and around the ring, everyone behind the scenes, to the best locker room in the world.”

He continued by highlighting the emotional and symbolic impact of AJ Styles returning to the company where he made his name:

“AJ returning to be a part of SLAM, not only solidifies the fruitful relationship with New York, but someone that is so synonymous with TNA coming back, invigorates the fans as much as it excites all of us involved. He didn’t have to do this, but he knows what it means for professional wrestling.”

Nemeth also hinted at a major shift taking place within TNA:

“This weekend is the beginning of something big that has been kindling for years now and we all feel it in the air. The preparation and the promotion from everyone involved does not and will not go unnoticed.”

He closed the statement with a simple but impactful message:

“And now, there’s only one thing left to do…”

TNA Slammiversary 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark event, with Nic & Ryan Nemeth, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), The Grizzled Young Veterans, and The Rascalz all vying for the coveted TNA World Tag Team Titles in a brutal ladder match.

Stay tuned to PWMania for full coverage of Slammiversary weekend.