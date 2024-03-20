Nick Aldis Discusses Meeting With Triple H About His WWE SmackDown GM Role

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently spoke with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes on a number of topics including what is the one key quality you have to have in this industry to succeed.

Aldis said, “I’ve always said I believe that one of the key qualities you have to have to succeed in this industry, not necessarily as a talent, but just to succeed in the industry period is self-awareness. In other words, you have to know what you do well, you have to know what you don’t do well, and you have to know where you stand as far as your status and everything. So I understood what it would mean to come out with music and entrance and everything like that, particularly in Tulsa, Oklahoma. That’s not a knock on Tulsa, Oklahoma, but there are certain markets where I would have gotten a stronger reaction like New York or Philly, the places that have a stronger concentration of fans that are following a lot more wrestling than just WWE.”

On meeting with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque about his current role in the company:

“Hunter and I discussed it at length, and Paul was very honest about it. He goes, “Look, I know there is no ideal way to do this, we just feel like this is the best way, music and entrance doesn’t make any sense.” Because most of the WWE audience were not familiar with me. They are now, but at the time, it’s very out of the blue, and I’m using my real name. I think Hunter looked at it as, like, let’s rip the band-aid off. There’s no easy way to do this that’s not going to be a little bit awkward. So let’s get it out of the way. And then he just said, “I’m going to give you the mic right away, and you’ll get over. Once you talk you’ll be okay.” And that’s how I felt about it. I was like, the sooner I can get in the ring and forget that part the better, just give me the mic.”