Nick Jackson Praises Several AEW Stars For All In London’s Success

AEW EVP and star Nick Jackson, who competed alongside his brother Matt Jackson in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at All In London this past Sunday from Wembley Stadium, took to social media and praised a number of stars from the promotion.

Nick praised “The Icon” Sting, one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions Adam Cole, the other half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions and AEW World Champion MJF, Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, Hikaru Shida, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy as well as WWE Star Cody Rhodes for making Sunday’s PPV one of the best and most successful PPV Events in company history.

Rhodes was one of the main people responsible for holding the historic 2018 All In PPV, which is the largest Indie wrestling event in history and an event that eventually led to the birth of AEW.

You can check out the posts below: