Nick Khan Explains How TKO’s Structure Speeds Up Major Deals

WWE President Nick Khan appeared on The Varsity podcast to discuss various topics, including Brandon Riegg advising him in 2017 to secure WWE’s international rights before Netflix entered live programming.

Khan said, “He was way ahead of the game…So, for us, with the Netflix deal, also a quick negotiation, part of our advantage at TKO is there’s no bureaucracy here. Ari, Mark, Andrew, myself, Triple H on the WWE side, if we all agree, ‘Hey, this is the right move,’ boom, we do it; there’s no having to check with other owners.”

On how the lack of any bureaucracy at TKO helped the WWE and ESPN deal come together very quickly:

“Netflix deal was quick. Disney deal was quick. I think that’s a testament to how the TKO execs have set up the company… No bureaucracy, and we just think that’s a better way to collectively run a company.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.