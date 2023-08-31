Nigel McGuinness Speaks Out About WWE And AEW Commentary Differences

Nigel McGuinness recently spoke with WrestleTalk on a number of topics including the differences between WWE and AEW’s commentary styles.

McGuinness said, “If you’re under the WWE umbrella, there are certain things you talk about and don’t talk about. There is more leeway, more freedom in AEW and you can talk about anything. In some ways that’s a good thing, in some ways it’s not. Two different flavors of ice cream. I feel a little more artistically able here. Certainly, I’m more able to talk about my history in terms of matches I’ve had and being a wrestler. There was always a weird dichotomy when I was in WWE because I could vaguely talk about ‘I wrestled this guy,’ but not where.”

“At the same time, it forced me to lean more heavily into strategy and story, which has helped me out greatly long term as well. I love the lack of a govern here. I love the freedom to just go out there and try different things.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)