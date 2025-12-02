Nikki Bella Set To Star In A New Google Holiday Ad Campaign

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently announced on her Instagram that she will be starring in a new holiday advertising campaign from Google. She shared a poster for the fictional holiday film titled “The Gift Exchange,” which will also feature Donna Kelce and Taylor Kinney.

Bella wrote, “#Google_Partner #sponsored Big city personal shopper meets hometown hunk. Hey @google what are the odds? Trailer dropping this week.”

The advertisement campaign is for Google Search and is described as follows:

“Get into the spirit this season with festive – though not entirely real – Christmas comedies that show how Google Search can help save your holiday. Not coming to a theater near you! (In partnership with NBCUniversal).”

A trailer for Google’s new holiday ad campaign will be released later today. This campaign is launched as Bella makes her return to the company after losing to Stephanie Vaquer at Survivor Series: WarGames.