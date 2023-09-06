NJPW Academy Summer 2023 Showcase Announced

The Academy Showcase is coming back to New Japan Pro Wrestling.
On Wednesday, NJPW issued a press release announcing the return of the Academy Showcase, an event that showcases the trainees at the LA Dojo working against pro wrestling veterans.
Check out the official announcement below.
The first matches are set for the NJPW Academy Summer 2023 Showcase! Don’t miss this opportunity to visit the LA Dojo and see NJPW Academy on display! Tickets are available now!
BUY: https://njpwacademysummer2023.eventbrite.com
Two matches are already official for this second special Academy event.
Coming off an impressive showing at the first showcase, NJPW Academy graduate Matt Vandagriff makes his NJPW Strong debut as he meets Rocky Romero in singles action.
Zane Jay becomes the first student to complete both beginner and advanced Academy courses and makes his professional debut against one of his trainers, The DKC.
EVENT INFORMATION
Date: Saturday, October 7
Location: NJPW Dojo
20821 Annalee Ave
Carson, CA 90746
Doors: 4:30 PM
Bell: 5:00 PM
Tickets: $40 (Limited seated GA), $30 (Standing room GA)
Ticket release date:
Wednesday 9/5 8pm PT, 11pm ET
Currently scheduled to appear:
Rocky Romero, The DKC, Bateman
Buck Skynyr, Johnnie Robbie, Matt Vandagriff, Trish Adora
Angus Legstrong, HEX, Jake Painter, J-Rod, Jordan Oasis, Seabass Finn, Shaheen, SoCal Crazy, Sean “Vegan” Keegan, Viva Van, Zane Jay
*Talent is subject to change
Stay tuned for news about future sign-ups for NJPW Academy.