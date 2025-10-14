NJPW Announces “The New Beginning USA” Event For February 2026 In New Jersey

NJPW has announced that its event, The New Beginning USA, will take place on Friday, February 27, 2026, at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey. No additional details are available at this time, but updates will be provided as they emerge.

You can check out the announcement below:

After the fourth match of the “KING OF PRO-WRESTLING 2025” event held in Ryogoku on October 13th, it was announced on the venue’s screen that “THE NEW BEGINNING USA” will be held in New Jersey on Friday, February 27th local time.

