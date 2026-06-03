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NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 12 Results – June 3, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors
NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors

NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 12 Results – June 3, 2026

Location: Tokyo Japan
Venue: Korakuen Hall
Attendence: 1,255

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Sho (12) defeated Jakob Austin Young (6) via TKO (3:06)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Taiji Ishimori (12) defeated Kushida (6) via Bloody Cross (6:20)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado (12) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6) via Pinche Loco (5:42)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Yoh (12) defeated Daisuke Sasaki (6) via Five Star Clutch (9:42)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Robbie Eagles (12) defeated HYO (6) via Ron Miller Special (8:34)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Kosei Fujita (12) defeated Daiki Nagai (0) via Boston Crab (8:24) (Recommend)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Valiente Jr (6) defeated Robbie X (10) via Heel Hook (8:24)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Jun Kasai (10) via Inside Cradle (5:10)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Francesco Akira (12) defeated Titan (10) via Ground Tarantula (13:54) (Recommend)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Master Wato (12) defeated Nick Wayne (10) via Tsutenkaku German Suplex (14:10) (Recommend)

Final Standings After Night 12

Block A

1st Place- Francesco Akira, Master Wato & Kosei Fujita (12 Points) (6-3) (Wato & Fujita advance due to tiebreakers) (Wato takes 1st place due to win over Fujita)

2nd Place- Nick Wayne, Jun Kasai, Robbie X & Titan (10 Points) (5-4)

3rd Place- Ryusuke Taguchi (8 Points) (4-5)

4th Place- Valiente Jr (6 Points) (3-6)

Last Place- Daiki Nagai (0 Points) (0-9)

Block B

1st Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado, Taiji Ishimori, Robbie Eagles, Sho & Yoh (12 Points) (6-3) (Eagles & Yoh advance due to tiebreakers) (Eagles gets 1st place due to win over Yoh)

Last Place- Jakob Austin Young, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Daisuke Sasaki, Kushida & HYO (6 Points) (3-6)

Semi Finals (June 5th)

Block A Winner 1 Master Wato vs. Block B Winner 2 Yoh

Block B Winner 1 Robbie Eagles vs. Block A Winner 2 Kosei Fujita

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