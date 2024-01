Fightful Select reports that NJPW legend Yuji Nagata is set to make an appearance for MLW in the coming weeks.

It was also mentioned that Nagata’s MLW appearance is set to take place on Saturday, February 3rd at the company’s SuperFight event on Triller TV.

Nagata has not only competed in NJPW but also wrestled in promotions like WCW and AJPW.