NJPW Pulls Back on U.S. Expansion Plans After Attendance Drop

According to Fightful Select, NJPW has been reducing the number of events it holds in the U.S. recently due to declining attendance and several wrestlers on the roster expressing reluctance to travel overseas.

This year, NJPW has only made three trips to the U.S., and last year it held just six shows, excluding co-promoted events.

This marks a decline from the eight shows NJPW held in the U.S. in 2023. The most recent show took place in May last year, titled Battle in the Valley, which was held in Ontario, California.