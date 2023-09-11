NJPW Road To Destruction Day 3 Results – September 10, 2023

NJPW recently had the third day of their Road To Destruction 2023 Event, which took place from inside the Togane Arena in Chiba, Japan. The show saw Master Wato, Shota Umino and Yuji Nagata go up against Ren Narita, El Desperado and Minoru Suzuki in a Best Of 7 Series Six-Man Tag Team Matchup in the main event.

Below are the results from the show:

– Tiger Mask, Togi Makabe, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Jado def. Oskar Leube, Yuto Nakashima, Tomoaki Honma and Satoshi Kojima in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– Toru Yano and Hiroshi Tanahashi def. YOH and Ryusuke Taguchi in a Tag Team Match.

– TMDK (Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls and Zack Sabre Jr.) def. CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto and Kazuchika Okada) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– The United Empire (HENARE, Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Los Ingobernables de Japon (Yota Tsuji and Hiromu Takahashi) def. The United Empire (Callum Newman and Will Ospreay) in a Tag Team Match.

– House Of Torture (Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO and EVIL) def. Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, Taichi, SANADA and TAKA Michinoku) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– Master Wato, Shota Umino and Yuji Nagata vs. Ren Narita, El Desperado and Minoru Suzuki in the first match of the Best Of 7 Series Six-Man Tag Team Match ends in a 30-Minute time-limit draw.