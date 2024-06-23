NJPW Star Says He Does Not Believe In Joe Hendry

TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry is one of, if not the most popular personalities in all of wrestling today that his entrance theme music even hit the charts of the highest rated and viewed tracks on Apple Music and Spotify.

Majority of the pro wrestling world believe in Hendry, but there are a few exceptions like NJPW star Shane Haste.

Haste took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he is an agnostic and that is why he doesn’t put his belief in Hendry.

Haste wrote, “While I acknowledge the possible existence of him, as an agnostic I don’t put my belief in Joe Hendry. Sorry.”

You can check out Haste’s post below.