NJPW Unveils Full Schedule For G1 Climax 36 Tournament

NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) has announced the complete schedule for its upcoming G1 Climax 36 tournament. The tournament will kick off on Saturday, July 11th, at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and will conclude on Sunday, August 16th, at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

This annual round-robin tournament offers the winner an opportunity to compete for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom in January. Last year, the tournament was won by Konosuke Takeshita, who successfully cashed in his title shot early, defeating Zack Sabre Jr. to win the championship at King of Pro-Wrestling in October.

You can check out the full schedule below:

* Opening Day: July 11 at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois

* Day 2 and 3: July 18 and 19 at Hokkai Kita Yell in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan

* Day 4: July 21 at Sendai Sun Plaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan

* Day 5: July 22 at Aore Nagaoka in Niigata, Japan

* Day 6 and 7: July 25 and 26 at Ebara Wave Arena Ota (Ota-ku Gymnasium) in Tokyo, Japan

* Day 8: July 29 at Yamato Arena in Osaka, Japan

* Day 9: July 31 at Takamatsu City Gymnasium in Kagawa, Japan

* Day 10: August 1 at Sun Plaza Hall in Hiroshima, Japan

* Day 11: August 2 at International Center in Fukuoka, Japan

* Day 12: August 6 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan

* Day 13: August 8 at Yokohama Budokan in Kanagawa, Japan

* Day 14: August 9 at G Messe in Gunma, Japan

* Day 15: August 11 at Nisho Highway Arena in Tsu City, Mie, Japan

* Day 16: August 12 at Act City Hamamatsu in Shizuoka, Japan

* Day 17: August 13 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan

* Day 18 and 19 (Finals Weekend): August 15 and 16 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan