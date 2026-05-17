NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 3 Results – May 17, 2026

Location: Tokyo Japan

Venue: Yoyogi National Stadium

Attendence: 1,664

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Titan (6) defeated Daiki Nagai (0) via Gideon 1:21 (4:35)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2) defeated Jakob Austin Young (0) via Headscissors (2:50)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Ryusuke Taguchi (6) defeated Valiente Jr (2) via Referee Stoppage (0:49)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Sho (6) defeated Kushida (2) via Snake Bite (9:45)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Francesco Akira (2) defeated Nick Wayne (2) via Roll Up (10:08)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Daisuke Sasaki (6) defeated HYO (2) via Crossface (9:34)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Master Wato (2) defeated Robbie X (2) via Recientemente (9:10)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Yoh (4) defeated Taiji Ishimori (2) via Direct Drive (12:24)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Jun Kasai (2) defeated Kosei Fujita (4) via Inside Cradle (12:28)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Robbie Eagles (2) defeated Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado (2) via Hyperion (17:50) (Recommend)

Standings After Night 3

Block A

1st Place- Ryusuke Taguchi & Titan (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- Kosei Fujita (4 Points) (2-1)

3rd Place- Francesco Akira, Nick Wayne, Master Wato & Robbie X (2 Points) (1-2) & Valiente Jr & Jun Kasai (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Daiki Nagai (0 Points) (0-3)

Block B

1st Place- Daisuke Sasaki & Sho (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- Yoh (4 Points) (2-1)

3rd Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado, Taiji Ishimori, Robbie Eagles & Kushida (2 Points) (1-2) & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & HYO (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Jakob Austin Young (0 Points) (0-3)