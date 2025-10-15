NJPW Unveils The Complete Block Lineup For The Upcoming Super Jr. Tag League

NJPW has announced the full A and B Blocks for the upcoming Super Jr. Tag League. This year’s tournament will feature 12 teams competing in two blocks of six across eight events. The league kicks off next Thursday, October 23rd, at the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The tournament will conclude in Gifu, Japan, on Sunday, November 2nd. The top point scorers from the A and B Blocks will face off at Hiroshi Tanahashi’s Final Homecoming event. Last year’s Super Jr. Tag League saw the Ichiban Sweet Boys (Kosei Fujita and Robbie Eagles) emerge victorious after defeating Francesco Akira and TJP in the finals.

You can check out the full blocks below:

Super Jr. Tag League A Block:

DOUKI and SHO (Current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions)

Ryusuke Taguchi and Dragon Dia (2nd consecutive entry)

YOH and Master Wato (debut entry)

Templario and Jakob Austin Young (debut entry)

Clark Connors and Daiki Nagai (debut entry)

Hiromu Takahashi and Gedo (debut entry)

Super Jr. Tag League B Block:

Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita) (2024 tournament winners, 3rd entry)

Taiji ishimori and Robbie X (2nd consecutive entry)

El Desperado and KUUKAI (debut entry)

Tiger Mask and YAMATO (debut entry)

KUSHIDA and Yuki Yoshioka (debut entry)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Dick Togo (debut entry)