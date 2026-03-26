NYC School Director Accused Of Spending Embezzled Funds On WWE RAW VIP Tickets

According to the New York Post, Murielle Misczak, the head of a German immersion preschool in New York City, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly embezzling a significant amount of money, including funds used for WWE RAW VIP tickets. Reports indicate that Misczak is accused of stealing $2.75 million from Kinderhaus Brooklyn for her personal use and benefit. The embezzlement reportedly occurred between January 2022 and October 2025.

A lawsuit filed by the school in December alleges that Misczak took frequent trips and vacations across the country—often every other weekend—enjoying luxurious resorts, VIP access to WWE events, and first-class amenities, much of which she documented on her public Instagram and other social media accounts.

Among her extravagant purchases was a VIP package for herself and her three children to WWE RAW. Federal authorities assert that she spent $650,000 on travel and entertainment, $150,000 on food delivery services, and hundreds of thousands of dollars more on luxury goods. Misczak’s scheme allegedly involved manipulating the school’s accounting system to falsely indicate that payments were deposited into the school’s bank account when they were not, and subsequently deleting emails that could have implicated her.

Despite earning $40,000 a year from the school, Misczak reportedly paid nearly that amount for two apartments. She claimed to be the child of a wealthy Swiss family and was a Swiss citizen; however, her story was fabricated. She has been fired and charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and engaging in monetary transactions involving criminally derived property. Misczak was released on a $200,000 bond.