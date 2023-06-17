Official Opening Video For AEW Collision Revealed, Tony Khan Comments

On Friday night, AEW released the official opening video for the new Collision show. AEW President Tony Khan made the following comments about the music to pitchfork.com.

“Elton John’s ‘Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting’ is the perfect song to kick off the return of Saturday night wrestling to a Turner network for the first time in over 20 years. With the song’s iconic opening guitar riff and nostalgic wrestling energy, it was my top choice to lead in Collision. It’s the ultimate intro to the exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action that Collision will deliver to fans on TNT every Saturday night!”