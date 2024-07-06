Opener & Closer For Tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank PLE In Toronto

The first and last match for tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event have been revealed.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated premium live event on July 6 from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, PWInsider.com is reporting that the first match of the PLE will be the Men’s Ladder Match with LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable, and Andrade competing for the briefcase.

In the main event, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens will battle The Bloodline.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has also teased some big surprises for tonight, and a “changing of the landscape” in WWE.

