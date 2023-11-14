Orange Cassidy Believes Jake Roberts Is One Of The Most Underrated Wrestlers In Pro Wrestling

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy recently appeared on an episode of the Under The Ring podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has been very helpful to him in All Elite Wrestling.

Cassidy said, “I have talked to Jake a lot. He is very, very helpful, and he actually gave me a couple of moves, but then Lance found out about us and Lance beat the hell out of me. Jake is — the way he would talk in front of the camera, the way he would move in the ring was so unique. You can’t think of anybody else that did it that way. So, I don’t think I lifted anything of what he did, but I definitely understood what it took to stand out.”

Cassidy also talked about how Roberts is one of the most underrated wrestlers in pro wrestling.

“Even now, Jake is cutting promos while walking to the ring that are 20 seconds long, and every single word is so impactful. I mean, we all know Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, but to me, he’s one of the most underrated wrestlers in professional wrestling.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)