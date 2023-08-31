Orange Cassidy Praises Will Ospreay, Recalls Facing Ospreay At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy recently spoke with the Tempest of WrestleTalk (representing Fightful.com) on a number of topics including how “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay.

Cassidy said, “I don’t know if you guys know this, but Will Ospreay is really good at professional wrestling. Just take a note of that. He’s really good at professional wrestling. I was injured, Keith Lee threw me out of the ring onto other people, and I separated my shoulder, and I was out for three and half months. I didn’t like that. I didn’t like not having control of what I could do because usually I do whatever I want to do, and I couldn’t because my shoulder was hurt.”

Cassidy also talked about getting to wrestle Ospreay in a singles match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022.

“An opportunity came up for me to wrestle Will Ospreay and I was like, ‘I can do that.’ A lot of people were like, ‘why is Orange Cassidy wrestling Will Ospreay? Why would you waste Will Ospreay on Orange Cassidy?’ I said to myself, ‘You’ll see.’ I really wanted to win, obviously, but he’s really good. I like to show people that they don’t know everything and that I can do stuff when I want.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.