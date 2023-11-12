Original Plans For Upcoming AEW Street Fight Revealed

AEW originally planned for Sammy Guevara to be the final member of The Don Callis Family team in the upcoming Street Fight against Paul Wight, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi.

Due to Guevara being unable to compete, the company went with “The Machine” Brian Cage as the replacement.

The original name for the Street Fight, which is being labeled as the “Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Street Fight,” was going to be the “Final Boss Battle Street Fight.”

(H/T: Fightful Select)