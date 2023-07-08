Match Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Collision, Moved To Rampage

Willow Nightingale and Athena won’t be locking horns tonight on AEW Collision as originally scheduled.

Ahead of tonight’s show, Tony Khan took to Twitter and announced that due to injuries, Willow Nightingale hasn’t been cleared to compete on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

As a result, her scheduled bout against Athena has been moved to next week’s installment of AEW Rampage on TNT.

