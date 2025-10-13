Pagano And Psycho Clown Set For Title Defense At AAA Heroes Inmortales

AAA has announced that the reigning AAA World Tag Team Champions have issued an open challenge for Heroes Inmortales and will defend their titles against anyone who steps up to them on the show.

Pagano and Psycho Clown won the championships at AAA TripleMania XXXIII by defeating WWE stars Angel Garza and Berto. They have successfully defended the titles three times since then, including a match against The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.

AAA Heroes Inmortales is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 25th, at the Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City, Mexico.