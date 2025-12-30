WWE Confirms Dominik Mysterio Is Out Indefinitely

As previously reported, WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day suffered a shoulder injury during his tag team match at AAA Guerra De Titanes.

In that match, he teamed with El Grande Americano to take on his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and Rey Fenix.

During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan informed Raquel Rodriguez in a backstage segment that Dominik Mysterio is “out for a little bit.” Joe Tessitore later confirmed on commentary that Mysterio is out indefinitely due to the injury.

There has been no word yet on whether WWE or AAA will vacate the titles, nor on when he might return to action, but updates will be provided as they become available.