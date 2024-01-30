Pat McAfee Talks More About His Participation In WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Match

Pat McAfee only lasted a few seconds in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match being voluntarily eliminating himself.

However, had he been the last man standing on Saturday night inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL., who would the former NFL star turned College Game Day and podcasting star have called out?

Roman Reigns or Seth “Freakin'” Rollins?

The former SmackDown commentator and guest commentator for the second year in a row at WWE Royal Rumble spoke about this on Monday.

“A lot of people just assume I would go right at the big Uce, Roman Reigns,” McAfee said. “Nope. Seth F*ckin Rollins, I’m coming at you pal!”

McAfee continued, “I don’t want to dance with Roman, and Seth has a knee (injury). By the way, (I) don’t deserve the opportunity, don’t desire the opportunity. Would love to watch everything that takes place. You pick Seth because of the knee thing, but Cody wants to finish the Universal (Title) story.”

Check out the complete episode of The Pat McAfee Show where he touches more on this topic and his WWE Royal Rumble 2024 weekend via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.