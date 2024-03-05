Pat McAfee To Host His Show Live From WWE World During WrestleMania Week

WWE is loading the deck for WWE World in Philadelphia, PA. during WrestleMania XL Week.

As noted earlier today, the company announced that “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will be visiting that week, and in a similar note, Pat McAfee revealed today that The Pat McAfee Show will be broadcast out of the location as well.

“The Pat McAfee Show will be coming at you LIVE from WWE World in Philadelphia on April 5, just one day before WrestleMania XL,” the announcement read. “Tickets on sale now: http://fanaticsevents.com/wwe/tickets.”