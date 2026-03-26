Paul Heyman Asked About First “Heyman Girl”

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman spoke with VGC about various topics, including identifying who would be the first ‘Paul Heyman Girl’ on the current roster.

Heyman said, “To say that there is a female in the locker room today that should be the first ‘Paul Heyman Girl’ under the management and tutelage of Paul Heyman would be a slight to the other women in this locker room. There has never been a time in the history of WWE, professional wrestling, sports entertainment, or mixed martial arts that there has been such a ridiculously talented roster of females under one roof at the same time. I could sit here and run down all — or actually, I won’t even say run down because that’s a negative. Run up all the names that are on this roster. Start with Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill. You can go to Bianca Belair and AJ Lee. You can go to Nattie and Maxine Dupri. You can go to Lash Legend and Nia Jax. You can go to the Bella Twins. You can go to Liv Morgan. You can go to Raquel. You can go to — I mean, my god. I can sit here for the next 20 minutes and rattle off these names. This is the most hyper-talented group of women in history all under one roof.”

On Grace being managed by him in WWE 2K26 MyRiSE:

“Jordynne Grace was the choice of 2K, a splendid choice indeed. What a magnificent athlete and performer Jordynne Grace is. I’m honored that I have a chance to work with her within WWE 2K26. And there are many other women, too many to mention even though I mentioned a few before. But too many to mention that I would be honored to work with within this video game. Because just like in real life, the the women’s roster right now in WWE is incomparable to any other roster in any other sport or form of entertainment in history.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)