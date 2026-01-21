Paul Heyman Breaks Down What Makes Penta Special In WWE

During season two of WWE: Unreal, Paul Heyman offered high praise for Penta, emphasizing the masked star’s rare and authentic connection with the WWE audience.

In a behind-the-scenes segment, Heyman broke down what truly separates popular performers from genuine stars, noting that entrance reactions only tell part of the story. “We got something with this f*cking Penta,” Heyman said. “Here are two things over time that you learn. One, you listen to the start pop when they come out, but you understand it’s just a start pop.”

Heyman explained that the real test comes during the emotional middle of a match—when a wrestler is selling damage and beginning a comeback. “But in the match, when they’re selling and they start to come up, what’s the reaction? Because that’s when they have to care about you to make your comeback. It’s that 30 seconds that you’re selling and you’re coming up… and they rally behind you.”

According to Heyman, Penta has already passed that test decisively. “Penta is over like a motherf*cker,” Heyman continued. “When he made the move for the ladder, they wanted him to win so bad. I’m telling you, we’ve got something really special with him.”

The comments underscore WWE’s internal belief that Penta is more than just a visually impressive performer. His ability to elicit emotional investment—particularly during high-stakes moments—is seen as the key indicator of long-term main-event potential.

Season two of WWE: Unreal pulls back the curtain on WWE’s creative evaluation process, and Heyman’s comments suggest that Penta is viewed as a foundational talent moving forward rather than a short-term attraction.

With crowds increasingly vocal during his matches, WWE’s confidence in Penta appears well-placed.