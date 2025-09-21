Paul Heyman Comments On Brock Lesnar’s Victory Over John Cena

“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar dominated WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE WrestlePalooza.

Following the event, WWE Hall of Famer “The Oracle” Paul Heyman appeared on the post-WrestlePalooza show, where he spoke on several topics, including Lesnar’s decisive win over Cena.

Heyman said, “Here’s what I’ll say about Brock. I said it the night after Brock Lesnar conquered the Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania.”

He added, “Brock Lesnar is not here to put smiles on people’s faces. Brock Lesnar is here to put tears in the eyes of children.”

