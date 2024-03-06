Paul Heyman: “I Don’t Want A Lifetime Achievement Award When I’m Not Done Achieving Things”

WWE legend and special counsel to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman recently spoke with the New York Post on a number of topics including his induction into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class.

Heyman said, “It’s taken me all these decades to figure this business out and the art of presentation to an audience, so while I hate to use the old cliche of, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started,’ … You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started. I don’t want a lifetime achievement award when I’m not done achieving things. I still have a lot of other work I want to do in this industry. I want to be involved in the first main event of WrestleMania in Havana, or on the moon, or on Mars when Elon Musk colonizes it. These are things that are going to happen in the future and I desperately want to be a part of it.”

Heyman also talked about The Bloodline.

Heyman said, “It’s constantly evolving. It’s not based on instant gratification and shock value. The whole designation of the Tribal Chief, The Bloodline, the family saga that plays out on TV and premium live events, is to present the highest quality product this industry has ever seen. We’re cognizant of the fact that for generations great performers in this industry have been inspired, like Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, DX, Stone Cold, The Rock. It’s been done. So, when Roman Reigns and I had a chance to work together, starting in August of 2020, our designation was to put together a body of work that would upon reflection compete with “Peaky Blinders”, “The Sopranos”, “The Wire”, “Fargo”, “Breaking Bad” — the most compelling dramas with the most riveting villains that anyone has ever seen. It’s a disruption of what had become the status quo in sports entertainment, and then a constant search for us to disrupt that disruption.”