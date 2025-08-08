Paul Heyman Reveals Seth Rollins’ Injury Was A Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including the legitimacy of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins’ injury.

He addressed whether Rollins was actually injured during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12.

Heyman said, “No.”

On the nuts and bolts of the storyline:

“The story since ‘Mania is a power grab. That this is what we’re calling The Vision. And The Vision was, Seth Rollins in a position of power to lead WWE and indeed the entire industry into the future. So how do you get that power grab, you need the title, so we needed the title. So every time Seth Rollins was getting himself in a position to where he could go for the championship, CM Punk kept interfering. Because Seth Rollins made the statement, as long as I’m here, CM Punk will never be champion.”

He continued, “Punk decided to reverse that on Seth Rollins. So Seth Rollins realized, he’s never gonna be champion as long as CM Punk is around, or at least as long as CM Punk sees Seth Rollins going for a title, so we need plan B. Plan B became get the Money in the Bank briefcase, and get out of the way, out of sight, out of mind. So Punk never sees it coming. It just so happens, CM Punk ends up in the title match at Summerslam, a happy coincidence on our part. It just so happens CM Punk happens to win at Summerslam. Now CM Punk didn’t take that beating from Gunther, it would not have made sense for Seth Rollins to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase at Summerslam.

Heyman added, “The idea was, wait for a champion, Gunther, or Punk, or anybody who can beat Gunther, and not a lot can, is in a position of vulnerability, cash it in so that Punk can interfere in the match to stop Seth Rollins from winning the title. It just so happens that Punk was in the match, it just so happens that Punk won the match. So talk about all the stars aligning.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.