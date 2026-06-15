Paul Walter Hauser Calls Out Roman Reigns Over White House Appearance

Roman Reigns’ appearance at a recent White House event drew criticism from actor and wrestler Paul Walter Hauser.

TKO, WWE’s parent company, shared a photo of Reigns attending the event on social media, prompting a response from Hauser on Twitter/X.

In his initial remarks, Hauser took aim at Reigns’ limited wrestling schedule while comparing him to other top stars known for their frequent in-ring appearances.

“Is this where you are when you’re never wrestling? Why do guys like Darby Allin and Kenny Omega wrestle every single week, and yet, they don’t ask us to ‘acknowledge them’? Could it be that the work begets the acknowledgement? Enjoy the field trip, you actual dork.”

Is this where you are when you’re never wrestling? Why do guys like Darby Allin and Kenny Omega wrestle every single week, and yet, they don’t ask us to “acknowledge them”? Could it be that the work begets the acknowledgement? Enjoy the field trip, you actual dork. https://t.co/GkxlR5Xvdn — Paul Walter Hauser (@WrestlerHauser) June 15, 2026

The comments quickly generated discussion online, with some fans interpreting them as criticism of Reigns’ wrestling schedule while others viewed them as a reaction to the nature of the event itself.

Hauser later clarified his position, stating that his criticism was not directed at Reigns’ abilities as a performer.

“I think Roman is incredible.”

However, Hauser explained that his issue stemmed from Reigns’ decision to attend the event and what he viewed as an endorsement of those involved.

“But when you make a choice to support King Dumbass amidst a resume of disgusting behavior, you lose me, man.”

Hauser continued by suggesting that Reigns could have avoided attending altogether.

“Say you’re physically ill. Say your kids are sick. Make up an excuse. Don’t go join the brain-rotted ‘End of Democracy’ parade.”

Despite the criticism, Hauser made it clear that he remains a fan of Reigns as a performer, separating his views on the event from his opinion of the WWE star’s work inside the ring.

Reigns has not publicly responded to Hauser’s comments.

As one of WWE’s biggest stars, Reigns has frequently found himself at the center of discussion both inside and outside the wrestling world. His appearance at the White House event has now sparked debate among fans regarding the intersection of wrestling, public appearances, and politics.

For now, the comments remain the latest example of how appearances outside the ring can sometimes generate as much conversation as what happens inside it.