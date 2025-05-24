Paul Wight Confirms He Is Still Under Contract With AEW

Pro wrestling legend and AEW star Paul Wight spoke with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge about various topics, including his ongoing contract with AEW and his happiness working there.

Wight said, “I am still with AEW. I’m still very happy with AEW, very happy with Tony Khan and what he’s doing. I think there’s a lot of couch bookers out there that always have the best ideas on what should be done. They’re not the worst, because everybody’s entitled to their opinion. I appreciate Tony and the way he treats his talent, and the kind of liberty that Tony gives talent to discover themselves and find themselves. It’s not a cookie-cutter process in AEW; they’re not saying, ‘This is your ring entrance. This is how you pose. This is what you wear.’ AEW is very grassroots, authentic. For me at this stage of the game, I appreciate that.”

