Paul Wight Says AEW Will Benefit From Working In Front Of U.K. Crowd

Working in front of a massive U.K. crowd can only make you better.

With All Elite Wrestling scheduled to present their biggest event in history, AEW ALL IN 2023, this Sunday in front of 80,000+ fans inside Wembley Stadium in London, England, the promotion is set for an overall boost.

That’s what Paul Wight thinks.

The former WWE legend known as the Big Show spoke with DAZN for an interview promoting the event, and explained how working in front of a U.K. crowd is going to improve AEW.

“I know what it means,” he said to work at a big show in front of a U.K. crowd. “I think some of the other guys that have worked on bigger shows like this know what it means. I think some of our younger talent haven’t comprehended yet. Because they haven’t worked in front of a crowd like this. A lot of them haven’t worked in front of the hot UK crowd and I haven’t even worked in front of the UK crowd this big.”

Wight continued, “So this is going to be a moment in time for I think all the crew in AEW and the UK fans as well. That’s what’s so incredible about this is this is a moment in time — when I first had my first meeting with Tony Khan, I was very adamant [that] we need to get to the UK, we need to. It’s good for our talent to work in front of those fans, to experience that environment. It really helps you understand your character. I know that sounds weird because you can work all the time in different places, but I’ve always found that I’ve made monumental leaps in my career and my character, and my understanding of the industry, working over here in the UK. That being said, My ambition was, ‘We’d get a great show at the O2 Arena, that would be amazing. If we can fill that place up, it’d rock, it’d be great.’ Well, now we got Wembley.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.