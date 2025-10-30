Penelope Ford Out Of Action Indefinitely After Suffering UCL Tear

During last night’s Fright Night episode of AEW Dynamite, Penelope Ford appeared alongside Megan Bayne in a backstage segment and revealed that she has suffered a UCL tear, which will keep her out of in-ring action indefinitely.

According to Fightful.com, Ford sustained the injury during last week’s episode of Dynamite when she executed a moonsault in the 4-Way Tag Team Match. There is currently no information on how long she will be sidelined, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Due to Ford’s unfortunate injury, Bayne was left without a partner in the ongoing AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship tournament. Fortunately, Marina Shafir stepped in and offered to be Bayne’s tag partner. Bayne and Shafir will face Anna Jay and Tay Melo in the first round of the tournament.