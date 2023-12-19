“Percy Jackson And The Olympians” Starring Adam Copeland To Be Released This Week

Fans will not have to wait much longer to watch Disney’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series.

The series will premiere on both Disney+ and Hulu on December 20, 2023, with the remaining episodes airing on Disney+. Percy Jackson is played by Walker Scobell. The series also stars Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri.

It is based on Rick Riordan’s novel series of the same name. The following is mentioned in the premise:

“12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson is accused by the Greek god Zeus of stealing his thunderbolt.” The first season will consist of eight episodes and will premiere on December 20, 2023.

The series is produced by Quaker Moving Pictures, Co-Lab21, James Bobin, Inc., Moorish Dignity Productions, The Gotham Group, 20th Television, and Disney Branded Television.

AEW star Adam Copeland will appear as Ares, the God of war, in a recurring guest star role on the show. Despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed, Copeland’s character is described as “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.”

You can check out the trailer below:;