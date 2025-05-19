Photo: Darby Allin Plants AEW Flag At The Top Of The World

AEW star Darby Allin has officially reached the summit of Mount Everest, accomplishing one of the most daring personal goals ever undertaken by a professional wrestler. The climb was completed this past Sunday, May 18, 2025, capping off a months-long journey that began with preparation in late 2024.

In true Darby fashion, the thrill-seeking daredevil took a piece of AEW with him, planting an AEW flag at the highest point on Earth.

Shortly after reaching the top, Allin took to social media to express his emotions and gratitude.

“Mount Everest summit. What a ride thanks @AEW for everything in life. Thanks to the amazing team at Adventure Consultants and the Sherpa squad — this sh*t was wild!” Allin wrote.

Darby has been off AEW television since December 2024, focusing entirely on his Everest expedition. His ascent officially began in April 2025, and was closely followed by fans and media alike.

Though there is no confirmed date for his AEW return, fans and fellow wrestlers have been flooding social media with praise and congratulations. This historic achievement solidifies Allin’s real-life daredevil persona and adds another unforgettable chapter to his already unique legacy.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on Darby Allin’s AEW return and all the latest wrestling news.