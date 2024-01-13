Photo: Madi Wrenkowski Appears As Extra On WWE TV This Week

– A familiar face was in the background of the Tyler Bate and Butch segment on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Recent WWE signing Madi Wrenkowski was in the background during the video segment (see above), and was also featured in the background of a recent episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

– Bianca Belair and Bayley have spent a lot of time inside the squared circle together in WWE. The two have wrestled each other nine times on WWE television in matches that were ten minutes or longer dating back to December of 2020.

– Speaking of the two, Bayley was originally scheduled to face Chelsea Green in a post-show dark match after last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in Green’s hometown. For an unknown reason, it ended up being changed to Green vs. Bianca Belair.

(H/T: Fightful Select)