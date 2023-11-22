Photo: Matt Riddle Gets A New Look Following His WWE Release

Matt Riddle is preparing for life and work outside of the WWE after his release.

His departure occurred as a result of the recent wave of talent releases across NXT and the main roster. After Randy Orton was sidelined with a serious back injury, they dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles last May and canceled plans for a feud against each other before Riddle went to rehab last summer due to substance abuse issues that resulted in failed drug tests.

Before his release, Riddle was paired with Drew McIntyre. Riddle’s representatives are reportedly in talks with several companies, but he won’t be able to sign with anyone until his non-compete agreement expires in December.

Riddle’s first post-WWE match will be against RVD on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Big Time Wrestling The Reunion 3 event in Chillicothe, Ohio. He’s also scheduled to make his first post-WWE appearance at MCW Pro Wrestling’s Winter Blast event on February 3, 2024.

Riddle cut his hair, as seen in the photo below from his Instagram story: