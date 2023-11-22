Photo: Sting Addresses Sharing Moment With His Son At AEW Full Gear

Sting had a memorable evening this past Saturday night.

After his match alongside Adam Copeland and Darby Allin against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne at AEW Full Gear 2023 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA., “The Icon” took to social media to comment on the significance of the night for him personally.

“Thank you again, LA, for all of the memories over all of the years,” he wrote via his official Twitter (X) page on Tuesday. “I’m going to miss you all.”

The pro wrestling legend continued, reacting to having the opportunity to spend a touching emotional moment with his son in the crowd at the show.

“How great it was to have Steven Borden with me at AEW Full Gear! The cherry on top.”

As noted, Sting is scheduled to retire at AEW Revolution 2024.