Photo: Tammy Sytch’s Prison Mugshot

Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s life has taken a new turn after she was sentenced for a felony DUI charge.

Sytch was arrested in March 2022, two months after an incident that killed 75-year-old Julian Lasseter. A traffic collision occurred in Ormond Beach, Florida. She had previously been arrested for impaired driving on several occasions.

The former WWE star was charged with one count of DUI causing death, one count of DUI causing death while driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing bodily harm, and three counts of DUI causing property damage.

In addition to the felony DUI causing death plea, she also pleaded no contest to one felony charge of driving with a suspended license causing death, four misdemeanor counts of DUI with bodily harm, and two misdemeanor counts of DUI with property damage.

In the end, a judge sentenced her to 17 years in prison with eight years on probation. She was also sentenced to ten years in prison for driving with a suspended license and causing death, as well as seven years in prison for DUI manslaughter. She does not qualify for parole.

She will be on probation for eight years after she is released from prison. Her driver’s license has been revoked.

Her mugshot from when she was booked into prison was released, as seen below: